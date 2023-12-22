close_game
News / World News / Us News / Simone Biles' husband gets trolled for undermining her success, ‘nobody even knows his name’

Simone Biles' husband gets trolled for undermining her success, ‘nobody even knows his name’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles' husband's claims that he didn't know who she was, when they met is drawing flak online.

Husband of four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, Simone Biles, is getting a lot of online flack for claiming he didn't know who she is was when they first met.

Simone Biles of the United States became the first woman in 32 years, and fifth overall, to win four golds at a single Games. (Getty Images)
Simone Biles of the United States became the first woman in 32 years, and fifth overall, to win four golds at a single Games. (Getty Images)

According to Jonathan Owens, an American football strong safety for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League, revealed in a recent interview, “I didn't know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good.”

"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," Owens said, recalling when Biles popped up on Raya back in 2020. “So it piqued my curiosity.”

Owens, 28, and Biles, 26, who got married back in April -- reflected on how they first met, which is when Owens made his surprising revelation.

Now, many on social media are calling out his bluff and believe it may seem unlikely or even impossible for Owens to have never even heard of Biles. He later tried to clarify why, but failed miserably, "when she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp in late July, early August," he said. “So I'm not paying attention. I never had a moment where I would have watched [her perform].”

Many on X are asking, who is he?

Many were also angry at Simone's response, “And Simone Biles just sitting there smiling from ear to ear as that man told her multi Gold Olympic medals havin ass that he was the prize lmfao”, claimed a user.

“There’s people in Siberia who know who Simone Biles is but you, an American athlete, had never heard of her,” stated another.

