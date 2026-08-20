‘Only Indians, Americans allowed’: Pak MP alleges discrimination at UAE hotel after flight cancelled during US-Iran war

Pakistani lawmaker and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has alleged discriminatory treatment against Pakistani travellers, including himself, at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates after their flight was cancelled. He claimed that after the flight was cancelled, an announcement was made saying that passport holders from India and America would be accommodated. Pakistani lawmaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser in National Assembly (X/@AsadQaiserPTI)

Qaiser, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), took to X and termed the behaviour towards Pakistanis as ‘extremely inappropriate’ as he called on Pakistan's government to use diplomatic channels to take up the matter with Emirati authorities.

“I was traveling myself, and the behavior shown there was extremely inappropriate. Our flight was canceled, we wanted to stay in a hotel, but their attitude toward us Pakistanis was not good, ” he said.

Giving details of the incident, Qaiser said that announcement was made that only passport holders from India and America would be accommodated. Qaiser shared a video clip of his address in the National Assembly where he mentioned the alleged incident. Though he did not give exact details on the flight that or the hotel where the alleged discrimination took place, he did mention that the flight was cancelled on the day of ‘attack’, referring to the missile strikes and drone strikes during Iran-US war.