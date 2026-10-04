Social Security COLA 2027: Why Medicare deductions could reduce retirees' monthly benefit increase

The three-month period used to calculate the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) ended in September. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is expected to announce the official increase in October. Until then, retirees can only use estimates to know how much their monthly payments may increase. Social Security COLA 2027 may increase benefits, but Medicare deductions could reduce retirees' monthly payments. (AFP)

However, the money retirees receive in their bank accounts may be less than the announced increase. This is because Medicare premiums and other deductions can reduce their payments, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Why the 2027 Social Security COLA matters to retirees The COLA is meant to help Social Security payments keep up with rising prices. For retirees who receive around $2,000 a month, the increase can provide extra money to pay for daily expenses.

However, the announced increase does not mean retirees will receive the full amount in their bank accounts. The final amount they receive will depend on the COLA increase and the money deducted for Medicare coverage.

The Social Security COLA is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W. This index measures changes in prices paid by urban working households.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates the annual increase by comparing the average inflation rate for July, August and September with the average for the same three months of the previous year. This helps the SSA decide how much Social Security payments should increase.

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The inflation figures for July and August are already available. The September figure is the last piece of information needed to calculate the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), according to 24/7 Wall St.

The CPI-W reading for July was 327.104. In August, the index increased to 328.481, marking a 0.4% rise from the previous month. The average CPI-W for July and August stood at 327.793.

For comparison, the average CPI-W for the third quarter of the previous year was 317.265. The September inflation figure will complete the three-month calculation. Once the necessary data are available, the SSA can determine the official COLA for 2027, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Social Security COLA 2027 estimate stands at 3.3% Based on the July and August CPI-W readings, a tracking estimate using the government's August inflation data puts the 2027 COLA at around 3.3%. However, this is only an estimate because September's inflation figure has not yet been included.

The final increase could differ depending on the last month's data. Fortune reported on September 25 that the upcoming adjustment could be the biggest increase in years. Retirees will have to wait for the official October announcement to know the confirmed percentage.

If the final COLA is close to the current estimate of 3.3%, a retiree receiving $2,000 a month would see a gross monthly increase of about $66. This would raise the monthly benefit to approximately $2,066 before any deductions.

The final amount could change depending on the official COLA announced in October. Even if the gross benefit increases, retirees may not receive the full additional amount in their bank accounts because Medicare premiums and other deductions can reduce the payment.

Medicare is one of the main reasons retirees may receive less than the announced Social Security raise. Many beneficiaries have their Medicare Part B premiums automatically deducted from their monthly Social Security payments.

If the Part B premium increases in 2027, the additional cost will reduce the money retirees receive after deductions. The standard Medicare Part B premium for 2026 is $202.90 per month, compared with $185 per month in 2025.

This represents an increase of $17.90 a month. The 2027 Part B premium has not yet been confirmed. If it increases by a similar amount, some of the additional Social Security benefit could go towards covering the higher premium.

Why higher-income retirees may get less money Retirees with higher incomes may pay more for Medicare Part B because of income-based surcharges. In 2026, a single filer with modified adjusted gross income above $109,000 pays $284.10 a month for Part B, according to the figures cited by 24/7 Wall St.

The monthly premium can reach $689.90 for beneficiaries in the highest income tier. These additional charges are linked to income and can significantly reduce the amount of a Social Security benefit that reaches a retiree's bank account. About 8% of Medicare Part B enrollees face these income-related surcharges, according to 24/7 Wall St. As a result, the same COLA percentage can have different effects on retirees depending on their income and Medicare costs.

Medicare Part B is not the only possible deduction from a retiree's Social Security benefit. Some beneficiaries also pay an income-related surcharge for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. This surcharge may be deducted directly from Social Security benefits or paid separately to Medicare.

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When the surcharge is deducted from a benefit, the retiree receives a smaller deposit. Therefore, Medicare-related costs can reduce the actual increase even when the gross Social Security benefit rises.

How much money will retirees get after deductions? The gross benefit is the total Social Security payment after the COLA increase is applied but before deductions. The net deposit is the amount that reaches the retiree's bank account after applicable deductions. For retirees enrolled in Medicare, the difference between these two figures can affect how much additional money they have available each month.

The 2027 benefit notice will show the updated benefit amount and the net payment after applicable deductions. Retirees should focus on the net deposit when planning their monthly expenses because that is the amount they can actually spend.

Retirees should also consider how their income affects Medicare premiums. Medicare's income-related surcharges are based on modified adjusted gross income. A large one-time withdrawal from a retirement account or a significant capital gain could push a single filer above the $109,000 income threshold cited for 2026.

This could result in a higher Part B premium, with the monthly amount reaching $284.10 for the applicable income tier. Such an increase in Medicare costs could offset a substantial part of the additional Social Security benefit. Retirees should therefore consider the possible impact of major financial transactions on their Medicare expenses, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Retirees should avoid making new spending commitments based only on the estimated COLA percentage. Retirees should wait for the official 2027 Social Security COLA announcement and the confirmation of the new Medicare Part B premium. Until then, they can plan their budgets by considering a possible monthly premium increase similar to the $17.90 rise seen between 2025 and 2026.

Once the new figures are announced, retirees can calculate how much extra money they will receive after deductions. They can then use this amount to plan their household expenses, savings and other spending.

The yearly Social Security increase is meant to help benefits keep up with rising prices. However, it reflects the increase in prices that retirees have already faced. It does not guarantee that they will have much more money left to spend. Even when the monthly benefit increases, higher living costs and Medicare premiums can limit the benefit of the raise.

The final impact will vary depending on each retiree's Social Security payment, Medicare coverage, income and tax filing status. Checking the updated benefit notice after the October announcements will help retirees understand how much additional money they will actually receive in 2027.