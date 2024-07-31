Simone Biles clapbacks at former teammate after winning gold medal in Paris Olympics

Simone Biles made history as she led her team to victory in women’s gymnastics at the Paris Olympics 2024. She won her eighth gold medal which made her the most decorated player in gymnastics in US history. She hit back at her haters with this Olympic win which ostensibly included former teammate MyKayla Skinner. Simone Biles responded to MyKayla Skinner's past comments with her gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.(@mykaylaskinner2016/Instagram, Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Simone Biles apparently hit back at MyKayla Skinner

The gold medalist gymnast posted several pictures on Instagram of herself and her winning squad including Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera Tuesday, July 30. The players were seen celebrating their epic win on what Biles called their ‘redemption tour’ after they won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. She captioned the picture, “lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions” which appeared to be a clap-back at one of Skinner’s comments on Team USA gymnasts in her YouTube video posted earlier this month.

In the now-deleted video, Skinner commented, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” as reported by Page Six. However, Skinner took her remarks back in a post on July 6 where she wrote, “It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or take away from their hard work. Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you.”

Skinner retired as a gymnast after she won the silver medal in vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

What’s next for Simone Biles

Biles surpassed her senior and former gymnast Shannon Miller who won seven medals at the 1992 and 1996 Summer Games with her historic win. After winning the gold Biles told NBC reporters, “I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren’t the best. We weren’t under the best circumstances, either, but I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes.”

She will now appear in the individual all-around finals beginning on August 1, 2024. The star-gymnast will have a chance to conquer four more wins as she will compete with several others including her teammate Lee who won a gold in Tokyo.