Simone Biles reveals Team USA Gymnastics' cheeky nickname after winning gold in Paris

The USA Team Gymnastics made a comeback at the Paris Olympics by winning a gold medal in the Women’s gymnastics team all-around on Tuesday, July 30. The team comprised of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. Soon after their win, the team revealed a nickname they had made up for their team. It is not any run-off-the-mill team name. Members of Team USA Gymnastics revealed their nickname for the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Also Read: Hilarious Simone Biles-Snoop Dogg Olympics moments go viral; gymnast's mom trolls music icon on live TV

Simone Biles revealed their team’s cheeky nickname

In a conference after the team won their gold at the Paris Olympics, the squad was asked if they had a team name. Aly Raisman, who has been a two-time Olympic champion and asked for the Squad’s name was met with silence at first. The other team members were heard chanting to Biles “Don’t say it” to which she replied, “I’m not going to say it.” While previous teams at the Olympics had names such as the Fierce Five, the Final Five or the Fighting Four, Team USA gymnastics' name certainly stood out.

Biles initially revealed only the acronym of their team name, “F.A.A.F.O.” but eventually revealed that it stands for, “F*** around and find out.” Biles did not share the brainstorming behind the cheeky team name, as reported by Page Six.

In a conversation with Today, the previous month, the squad had shared that they have not decided on a nickname yet and turned down suggestions like Fearless Five or Phenomenal Five. Biles said at the time, “I feel like it has to be a little bit more younger, hip. Ask the TikTokers. They’ll think of something.”

However, in a recent post on X, she wrote, “okay on the real though, the official team name is Golden Girls (because oldest Olympic team),” referring to the team's nickname.

The nickname is befitting to the group who went on the floor in the lead with Biles sealing the deals with a 14.66 score despite a calf injury.

Also Read: Cinnamon recalled across multiple US states over toxic levels of lead

Biles gets trolled for her hair

Despite securing an astonishing feat at an international level, Biles met with criticism for her hair. Before her competition on Tuesday, Biles asked the trolls to stop commenting on her hair. She shared a video of her using a battery fan on a bus ride and captioned it, “Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but the bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees on a 45-minute” bus ride. She further added in her story, “gonna hold your hand when I say this, next time you wanna comment on a black girl's hair. JUST DON’T.”

The win at the Paris Olympics made Biles the most decorated player in gymnasts in history with 8 medals to her name.