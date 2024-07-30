Hilarious Simone Biles-Snoop Dogg Olympics moments go viral; gymnast's mom trolls music icon on live TV

Making her highly anticipated return to the Olympics three years after withdrawing from the Games in Japan to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles - the greatest gymnast of all time - is back to continue her record-breaking streak of wins and glimmering medals. As a consistently dominant force to reckon with in the sport for over a decade, the Olympian competes alongside the US Women's gymnastics team in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. US Olympian Simone Biles shared the Sunday Snoop Dogg moment (right) on her Instagram Stories. (Instagram / @simonebiles)

Despite battling a calf injury at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on July 28, Biles is set to take on all four gymnastics events—vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise—beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET on July 30. Not only has the all-star redefined the sport for all posterity and invited more eyeballs and focus to gymnastics, unlike ever, but she also has multiple moves named after her.

Star-studded attendance at the Olympics to see Simone Biles in action

All eyes were undoubtedly on Biles as she took the qualifying stage before the Tuesday women's team final event. The crowd in attendance at the Paris event was almost just as starry as Biles' reign. Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Tom Cruise, Peyton and Manning were some of the confirmed celebrity audience members on Sunday.

Despite the star-studded gathering, the focus somehow drifted towards Snoop Dogg more than others, as he confirmed his certified Simone Biles fan status, and as presumed by the gymnast's reaction, she probably loved the moment, which is now plastered all over social media.

As soon as Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike vault, Dogg's excitement knew no bounds. The beloved gymnast completed the heavy task on an injured calf, which was deemed one of the most challenging moves on an injured calf. Snoop was quick to show his admiration for the star among stars as he turned to the cameras to flaunt the Biles t-shirt he was sporting underneath his jacket.

Biles also played along as she loved the tribute in all probability. She later shared a snap of the picture-perfect moment from Sunday on her Instagram Stories. Though posted without any caption, the gesture was enough to speak volumes about her innate feelings.

The 27-year-old superstar led the all-around leaderboard after the Sunday event with a score of 59.566. Although she achieved the second-best score on the balance team (14.733), she topped the scores on the vault (15.300) and floor exercise leaderboards (14.733). As for her uneven bars achievement, she didn't land a spot in the Top 5 but still had an applause-worthy score of 14.333.

Another viral Simone Biles-Snoop Dogg moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As if that wasn't enough, the seven-time Olympic medallist and four-time gold medal winner again crossed paths with the rap icon on Monday when she and her teammate Jordan Chiles shared an unexpectedly candid moment with Snoop Dogg.

The “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper caught Biles and Chiles' attention once more as he broke into a cheerleader moment for them. Dancing all over the place, he cheered for the United States team, bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

Simone Biles' mother busts Snoop Dogg's chops on live TV

Meanwhile, Biles' mother, Nellie, actually dropped some hot heat on the musician, revealing some history with the West Coast rapper that she “will never forget.” Putting Dogg on the spot, she mildly scolded the music icon for allegedly blowing her and the US Olympian nearly 14 years ago.

As Snoop joined Hoda Kotb on The Today Show on Friday to interview the Biles family, Nellie pointed out a 2010 Times Square moment.

Kotb started the conversation by asking the musician, “Snoop, I don’t know if you know this, but Simone and you have known each other for a long time. Right, Nellie?”

Bewildered by the revelation, Snoop earnestly wanted to know how that was.

“I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010,” began Nellie Biles. “And you said—’cause we asked for a picture—two minutes. One, two, and you were gone.”

Fortunately for Snoop, Simone's mother was only playfully teasing him and nothing more as they soon switched course, but not before lending the whole crew a good laugh.