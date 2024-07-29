 Snoop Dogg is a proud ‘grandpa’ in adorable photo with granddaughter at Olympics - Hindustan Times
Snoop Dogg is a proud ‘grandpa’ in adorable photo with granddaughter at Olympics

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 29, 2024 11:29 PM IST

The Gin and Juice hitmaker shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes photo with his granddaughter on Instagram

Snoop Dogg shared a heartwarming moment with his granddaughter at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Saturday, the Gin and Juice rapper posted a behind-the-scenes moment of tying the little one's shoelaces. “Grandpa's duties while at the Olympics,” the 52-year-old captioned the post.

US artist Snoop Dogg gestures to the camera while attending the men's skateboard street final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
US artist Snoop Dogg gestures to the camera while attending the men's skateboard street final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)

Snoop Dogg shares wholesome moment with granddaughter at Olympics

The hip-hop veteran, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared the post just a day after he carried the Olympic torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during the opening ceremony of the sports event. Shortly after he shared the photo, his son Cordell Broadus, the father of Snoop's granddaughter, followed suit.

“Medici Family @ the opening ceremony Daddy O accomplished another side mission the game is to be sold not told… 3 letters DNA,” the 27-year-old shared on Instagram along with a carousel of photos, including the same picture Snoop previously shared.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper shares three children, sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 24, with his wife Shante Broadus. Snoop also has a third son, Julian, 24, whom he shares with his high school lover Laurie Holmond. Earlier this year, Snoop said on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he has a “total of 12 grandkids.”

Fans in awe of Snoop Dogg's heartwarming moment with granddaughter

Following Snoop's heartwarming post, fans rushed to the comment section to praise the rapper. “Snoopdogg,that is a beautiful picture of you and your beautiful Granddaughter,” wrote one fan, while a second said, “You truly are a treasure to the world UNC keep completing the side missions we watching and rooting.” A third fan added, “If this is not the most adorable thing I've seen.”

