From Zendaya to Snoop Dogg: The best-dressed celebrities spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics 'Prelude to the Olympics'
On Thursday, celebrities attended the ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton. Check out the best-dressed stars & what they wore on the red carpet
As the 2024 Paris Olympics kick off today on July 26, there's a lot to look forward to. From inhuman athletic feats that push the limits of physical capability to the excitement of cheering for your country, the anticipation is palpable. A day before on July 25, Louis Vuitton organised the Prelude to the Olympics at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Headed by Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour, the chair also included actor Charlize Theron, sports legend Serena Williams, Spanish singer Rosalía and French actor Omar Sy. The star-studded guest-list included several big names. Here's a list of the best dressed and what they wore:
Starting with Zendaya, the Challengers star was spotted in an elegant sequined slip dress by Louis Vuitton.
Tyla, the powerhouse voice behind Water, stunned in a Y2K-inspired black velvet tracksuit by Louis Vuitton. She later wowed the crowd with a surprise performance of her top hits.
Canadian actor Nina Dobrev, popular for her role in The Vampire Diaries, was spotted with former American snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White; both were dressed in Ralph Lauren.
Snoop Dogg was spotted at the Prelude to the Olympics with French model Cindy Bruna at Fondation Louis Vuitton. The rapper will also be seen carrying the Olympic flame before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Emma Chamberlain was spotted on the red carpet in a sporty chic Ralph Lauren ensemble, making this the first time the online personality and influencer has attended the Olympics in person.
The English superstar, Mick Jagger was spotted in a black suit with floral embellishments. On his arm was his fiance, Melanie Hamrick dressed in a sleeveless black dress, gracing the event in immaculate style.
3 time Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg was also spotted on the carpet, looking supremely dashing in a pair of smart pants and a sporty tie.
Heartthrob Jeremy Allen White made an appearance in an all-black ensemble, making it hard to keep eyes off of The Bear star.
Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic was spotted in a formal blue suit with his wife, Jelena Djokovic who was dressed in a complementary formal, ivory midi dress— so simple yet so chic!
Actor Alan Cumming, NBA star LeBron James and French luxury fashion designer Christian Louboutin were also spotted on the carpet, looking extremely fashionable in their Olympic formals.
Actor and film producer Charlize Theron, former soccer player Ashlyn Harris and her actor girlfriend Sophia Bush were also some of the best-dressed present at the event, wearing evening formals perfect for the occasion.
As celebrities and athletes gather to celebrate excellence, the stage is set for an unforgettable Games. Stay tuned for more fashionable moments as the Olympics unfold over the coming month!