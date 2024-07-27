Lady Gaga makes musical comeback at 2024 Paris Olympics with French Cabaret performance, ‘I feel so…’

Lady Gaga shined at the Summer Olympics 2024 as she returned to the music scene with a French Cabaret-style performance Friday. The 38-year-old opened the sports event in Paris with an energetic rendition of the French song Mon Truc En Plume (My Thing Made of Feathers). As Gaga performed along the banks of the river Seine, the competing athletes arrived in a parade of boats. Lady Gaga performed a French Cabaret-style set at opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris on Friday(REUTERS)

Lady Gaga kicks off Summer Olympics with French Cabaret

The Bad Romance singer made her grand entrance at the opening ceremony, surrounded by a group of dancers holding light pink feathers. For the event, Gaga was dressed head-to-toe in Dior. Her outfit consisted of a corset-style black bodysuit complete with matching opera gloves. Midway through Zizi Jeanmaire’s cabaret-style set, Gaga ditched her backup dancers to give a solo performance while sitting at a grand piano.

For the performance, the Born This Way singer was joined by 10 dancers and 17 musicians. As part of the energetic dance number, she was lifted in the air by the dancers, who effectively handled the giant feather props and matching umbrellas. Gaga expressed her gratitude as she made her return to music in a lengthy social media post. “I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year.”

“I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a carousel of photos that featured her full glam look.

“This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang “Mon Truc en Plumes” in 1961. The title means “My Thing with Feathers.” And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical “Anything Goes” which was my first jazz release,” she continued.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris,” the Poker Face hitmaker added, before recalling the elaborate rehearsal of her opening ceremony performance.

“And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget! Congratulations to all the athletes who are competing in this year’s Olympic Games! It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!” she concluded.