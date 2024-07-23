Joker Folie À Deux trailer: Joaquin Phoenix sings, Lady Gaga revels in the chaos. Watch

Joker Folie À Deux trailer: The new trailer for the sequel of Todd Philips’ hit 2019 film Joker is here. Joker: Folie À Deux sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular supervillain while Lady Gaga plays his lady love, Harley Quinn. (Also Read: Joker Folie à Deux: Impressed by the last shot of trailer? Well, Kamal Haasan did it first in Aalavandhan) Joker Folie À Deux trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga in the film's trailer.

Joker: Folie À Deux trailer

Joker: Folie À Deux’s trailer hints at most of the film taking place in Arkham Asylum. This is where Joker meets Harley, a woman who relates to Joker the moment she sees him smile. As the couple embarks on sinister adventures, we’re introduced to the Joker & Harley show, expanding on Joaquin’s manic yet iconic dance from the first film.

Even as Joker shows off his singing skills, Harley revels in the chaos - the two seem like a match made in Gotham’s hell. The trailer ends with a shot of a calm Harley and Joker singing hymns together. We also get a glimpse of Arthur Fleck's trial.

Fans react to Joker: Folie À Deux trailer

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans were sure Todd had another blockbuster on his hands. One fan commented under the trailer on YouTube, “Joker 2019: Wanna see me make a billion dollars? Joker Folie à Deux: Wanna see me do it again?” Another wrote, “Whoever edits these trailers, needs to get a raise.” One fan was thrilled to see Joaquin and Lady Gaga act together, writing, “Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are going to give one of the best acting duo of the year. So happy to see them in a movie together.”

About Joker: Folie À Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux will release in theatres on October 4. It will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival, where the first movie won the Golden Lion in 2019. Todd’s 2019 film Joker was nominated for 11 Oscars, with star Joaquin winning best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for original score. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey also star in the sequel.