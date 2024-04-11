What does the title mean? Your 5 questions on Joker: Folie à Deux answered

The trailer of Todd Phillips' psychological crime thriller Joker: Folie à Deux has left fans with just the right amount of intrigue. But if you have some unanswered questions about this Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance, we've got you covered. (Also Read – Joker Folie à Deux: Impressed by the last shot of trailer? Well, Kamal Haasan did it first in Aalavandhan) Joker: Folie à Deux trailer features Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

What does the title mean?

The title of Joker 2, Folie à Deux, literally translates to “delusion or mental illness shard by two people in close association.” And the trailer builds on exactly that – Arthur Fleck is no longer alone. He's joined by Harley Quinn, who approaches him in the prison, claims she looks up to him, and pushes him to escape.

Why is it being called ‘Ha Ha Land’?

Ever since the trailer dropped, the internet has dubbed the film as “Ha Ha Land.” It's a reference to Damien Chazelle's 2016 Oscar-nominated musical romance, La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Since music and dance is at the heart of the Joker sequel, the internet has picked some frames which remind them of La La Land, but for “insane people.” A user even called Joker: Folie à Deux “Ga Ga Land,” in honour of Lady Gaga.

Is it really a musical?

A Variety report claimed that Joker: Folie à Deux is a jukebox musical with over 15 covers of popular songs. While the music is by Academy Award-winning composer Hildur Gudnadottir, Lady Gaga is likely to belt out a few numbers too. A cover of This Is Entertainment, a tune from the 1953 show Band Wagon, is likely to be reimagined as well. However, at CinemaCon Las Vegas, where the trailer was launched, Todd clarified that while Joker 2 isn't a musical, music is an essential element in the story. “Arthur's weird and aloof and all these things, but he has music in him. He has a grace to him. That informed a lot of the dancing in the first film... it didn't feel like that big of a step here. It's different, but I think it'll make sense when you see it,” he said, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly.

Is there Batman?

Well, where there's Joker and Harley Quinn, can Batman be far behind? If you're expecting Robert Pattinson or any other actor to pop up as Batman, don't. Joker: Folie à Deux starts off from where the first part (2019) ended. And the first part established the timeline very clearly: the events take place when Bruce Wayne aka Batman is a little kid, as Arthur is seen having a tiff with Wayne Sr. It's safe to believe Bruce would still be in school in the sequel.

Any other recurring characters from Joker?

While we're not sure if we'd see the little Bruce Wayne anywhere in Joker 2, Zazie Beetz is the only actor other than Joaquin, who is confirmed to reprise her role in the sequel. She plays Sophie Dumond, a single mother and neighbour of Arthur.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in cinemas on October 4.