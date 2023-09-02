Emma Stone's Poor Things gets 10-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, audience cheers for Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone's Poor Things received more than a 10-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. Some could also be seen cheering “Yorgos, Yorgos” for the film's Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, as reported by Deadline.com. The film is a hilarious science fantasy black comedy starring Emma Stone as a woman who is brought back from the dead by a mad scientist and goes on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation. Also read: Poor Things to Maestro: 10 films premiering at the 2023 Venice Film Festival that we can't wait to watch Yorgos Lanthimos graced the screening of his film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, at Venice Film Festival.

Poor Things at Venice Film Festival

According to AFP, Emma Stone couldn't attend the festival due to the ongoing actors strike in Hollywood, but director Yorgos Lanthimos said she fully embraced the role. Talking about her performance, Yorgos said, "The character has no shame and Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes. She understood that right away."

He added that an intimacy coordinator proved very useful during the filming. “In the beginning (they) felt a little threatening to most filmmakers but I think it's like everything: if you work with a good person, it's great and you realise you actually need them,” he said.

Poor Things is among 23 movies competing for the Golden Lion prize which is to be awarded on September 9 by a jury that includes directors Damien Chazelle, Jane Campion and last year's winner Laura Poitras. Yorgos Lanthimos is not new to the festival. His 2018 film The Favourite, also starring Emma Stone, won the Jury Prize at the festival and best actress for Olivia Colman.

Only good reviews for Poor Things

The film has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with only good reviews coming from various film critics who called the film a masterpiece. David Rooney of Hollywood Reporter said in his review: “Poor Things is an insanely enjoyable fairy tale that creates not just one, but multiple distinctive worlds — each of them a beguiling artwork — peopled by memorable characters fleshed out by a first-rate cast.”

Praising Emma, Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian wrote, “She takes it to the next career level, or the level beyond the next level.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON