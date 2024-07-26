Is Megan Fox pregnant? Actress sports baby bump in MGK's Lonely Road music video

Megan Fox sparked pregnancy rumours following her appearance in the music video for Lonely Road. The 38-year-old played Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend in his recent collaboration with Jelly Roll. Fox, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the 34-year-old rapper since 2020, sported a baby bump throughout the music video released Friday. Megan Fox left fans puzzled after sporting a baby bump in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for Lonely Road(MGK/ YouTube)

Megan Fox sports baby bump in Lonely Road

The music video for Lonely Road features a narrative based on MGK's troubled lifestyle. Fox, who is his real-life girlfriend, plays the role of the Till I Die rapper's on-screen pregnant lover. The credits at the end of the video feature a line that has left fans puzzled. “Introducing: Baby Violet Leika,” the line reads.

Shortly after the video was released, fans began questioning whether Fox was actually pregnant with MGK's child. Several stills featuring the couple from the music video, including a still of the rapper kissing the Till Death star's baby bump, went viral online.

Is Megan Fox actually pregnant?

“Was this a pregnancy announcement or not,” a fan wrote on Instagram. One more said, “Wait. Is Megan pregnant again?!” while another queried, “Country MGK or Megan is pregnant?! Which one took me out more?!” While neither of the artists have confirmed or denied whether Fox is pregnant, some eagle-eyed fans have apparently dug out the truth.

The baby that Fox was seen holding in the video was apparently the child of a woman named Anna, who goes by @annathedogwhisperer on Instagram. When a fan queried whether the Taurus star was pregnant in real life, Anna said that the baby was hers and Fox's bump was “just for the video.”

An X, formerly Twitter user shared a screenshot of the interaction along with the caption, “for those who are really thinking that Megan Fox just announced her pregnancy due to the credits in #LonelyRoad: Anna is the baby's mother in the music video and she responded to a user stating that Megan is NOT pregnant and that Violet had a great time with everyone on set.”