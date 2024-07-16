Taylor Swift shows love to pregnant Brittany Mahomes during double date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift enjoyed a double date with Travis Kelce and the Mahomes amid her Eras Tour stops in Europe. In a recent Instagram post shared by Brittany, who recently announced her third pregnancy, the close friends can be seen posing together. The Cruel Summer hitmaker showed love to the soon-to-be mother of three as she hugged and kissed her on the head. Taylor Swift showed love to Brittany Mahomes during their double date night with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes(Instagram/ Brittany Mahomes)

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy double date night with the Mahomes in Europe

The 28-year-old retired soccer player shared a carousel of photos from her visit to Europe on Monday, along with the caption, “London & Amsterdam, a time was had.” Swift appeared in two of the pictures, posing alongside the Chiefs tight end, Patrick, and Brittany. In the last photo of the slide, the Blank Space singer and Brittany can be seen sharing a hug.

For their outing, the 34-year-old singer wore a light blue A-line dress with gathered bodice detail. She paired the look with white block-heeled mules and a dreamy heart-shaped red handbag. Meanwhile, Kelce sported a tan co-ord button-up and pants. The NFL star finished the look with white sneakers. Brittany's ensemble featured a sparkly black pyjama set and an embellished handbag, while Patrick wore a matching brown pullover and pants.

The Mahomes joined Swift for her Eras Tour show in Amsterdam earlier this month, according to People. During the concert, Brittany and Patrick were recorded sharing a romantic moment as they hugged during the performance of Lover. Kelce, who has been dating Swift for almost a year now, was also present at the final night in Amsterdam. In one of the videos shared on social media, Kelce seemingly wiped away his tears.