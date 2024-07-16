Hawk Tuah Girl wants to help animals, give pizza to homeless amid newfound fame

Hailey Welch is cashing in on her newfound fame as the “Hawk Tuah Girl.” The 23-year-old began making headlines after she went viral for her controversial sexual advice during a street interview with Tim & Dee TV. In light of her recent fame, Welch revealed during her Saturday event that she plans on using her money for a good cause. Hawk Tuah girl wants to use her money to 'give back' to the homeless and animals(X@planbriuncut)

Hawk Tuah Girl reveals future prospects

Over the weekend, the Tennessee native raked in about $30,000 from her New York City appearances. Welch hosted a party at the iconic Memory Motel pop-up in East Village. She also made stops at the Ugly Duckling in Long Beach and Bull Smith’s Tavern in Smithtown.

Welch's fans swarmed the gig, the tickets for which ranged between $45 to $55. Eavesdroppers told Page Six that the viral sensation spoke about planning to use her money to “give back” to animals and the homeless. “Hailey was saying at the event that she is going to use the money to ‘give back,'” the insider revealed.

Throughout the event, she chatted with her fans and took selfies with them. The source added that Welch also wants to give pizza to the homeless and start her own podcast. Her NYC appearances come after country singer Zach Bryan invited her onstage during his Nashville show.

Last month, Welch gained popularity after her unconventional sexual advice- “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” went viral on social media. Since then, she began raking in big bucks. Welch teamed up with Tennessee-based Fathead Threads to sell official “Hawk Tuah” merch, which has raised nearly $65,000 so far.