TikToker slams ESPN for filming her eating ice cream after ‘creeps’ compare her to ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’

A TikToker is calling out ESPN for broadcasting her while she was eating ice cream with her friend at the College World Series championship between Tennessee and Texas A&M. The woman, who goes by Annie J on the video-sharing platform, slammed the network after her video was sexualised online by the “creeps of TikTok.” TikToker slams ESPN after video of her eating ice cream gets sexualised online by 'creeps' of TikTok(TikTok)

Annie bashed the sports network in a recent TikTok post, saying, “It was a 20-second segment of just us eating ice cream or licking our ice cream. Twenty seconds dedicated to, with commentary, just us eating our ice cream.”

As the cameras panned towards Annie and her friend during the Monday night game, one of the broadcasters said, “You gotta get it before it melts. It’s a liquid,” while another said, “A night like tonight, you’re working fast.”

“We all knew what direction that video was gonna head in, and lo and behold, the creeps of TikTok got ahold of it because we woke up getting compared to the Hawk Tuah Girl, which no shade to her. Girl, do whatever,” she continued.

“When I tell you the comment section of that video is absolutely repulsing to know there are people who have families in their profiles and their profile photos just smiling away with the kids that they're raising.”

In the lengthy video, Annie urged the network to “Stop contributing to the issue and stop making sports a place where women don’t feel safe and welcome.”

She went on to say, “We can’t eat in peace, we can’t wear clothes in peace, we literally can’t do anything without it being sexualized and absolutely turned into something way out of context. It’s not the problem of being shown on TV.”

“We were there the whole game. You could’ve shown us at any point watching the game, pan to us when we’re fanning ourselves because that’s how hot it was down there,” the woman added.