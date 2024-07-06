Hawk Tuah Girl reality show coming soon? Viral sensation Hailey Welch's inevitable Hollywood debut on the cards

As the latest raging internet sensation, Hailey Welch, aka the “Hawk Tuah” Girl’s ride to Hollywood, was nothing short of inevitable. The Nashville girl is reportedly on her way to becoming an “L.A. Baby” where showbiz dreams may just make a reality TV star out of her, according to new reports. The Hawk Tuah girl claimed that her parents found her viral video funny since they knew she could say anything.(X@planbriuncut)

On Saturday, TMZ revealed that sources directly associated with the buzzing development had told them Welch is already getting TV show pitches. Producers are determined to make a reality TV title based on her life.

Focussed on building a show around her bubbly personality, showrunners are reportedly contacting people close to Hailey to better understand what kind of show would bring out the best of her viral charms.

Also read | Madonna gets emotional about ‘miraculous recovery’ 1 year after surviving 'life-threatening’ illness

Hollywood dreams to take off for the Hawk Tuah Girl, Hailey Welch?

Producers don’t seek to solely pigeonhole her identity as an internet sensation gone viral. Sources claimed that Hollywood is also calling out to Welch for her relatable and chucklesome candid personality, which she especially flaunted to the best of her abilities on Brianna LaPaglia’s recent Barstool podcast.

It looks like these conversations are still in the early stages of cooking something larger than life. Meanwhile, the Hawk Tuah Girl is weighing out her options in talks with her management team.

Per TMZ, they sat down during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, mulling over the best-case scenarios and discussing the case with talent agencies and producers.

Irrespective of where she’s headed, Hailey understands well that money makes the world go around. So, in an attempt to expand her empire, she recently filed for her catchphrase’s trademarks through her company, 16 Minutes LLC.

Also read | Jenn Tran opens up on becoming first Asian Bachelorette, ‘I really struggled…’

She found fame last month when TikTok creator @dmarloww asked her, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” Digging into euphemistic tones, Welch hilariously responded, “Ah, you’ve got to give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang. You get me?”

Things soon took a crazy turn for her, with TikTok and other social media platforms erupting with mentions of her and related meme chains and whatnot. Since then, Welch has also found representation with management firm The Penthouse.

The agency’s founder Jonnie Forster told The Hollywood Reporter, “All the podcasters are right, spend five minutes with her and you’ll see why she is America’s sweetheart.”

Meanwhile, Hailey herself expressed that the recent unravelling of events felt like a fever dream to her. “Please don’t wake me. Two weeks ago, it was just my Granny and me in itty bitty Belfast, Tennessee. Then I say something silly and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?! Can’t wait for what’s ahead.”