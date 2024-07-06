‘Hawk Tuah Girl’: Here's how much Hailey Welch is profiting off NYC appearances

Hailey Welch, a.k.a the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” is raking in thousands for her public outings in New York City. The 23-year-old shot to fame after her street interview with Tim & Dee TV went viral. Welch’s controversial sexual advice- “Hawk Tuah and spit on that thang” left social media buzzing. Not only is Welch relishing her newfound fame, but she is also making some major bucks! The Hawk Tuah girl claimed that her parents found her viral video funny since they knew she could say anything.(X@planbriuncut)

How much does the Hawk Tuah Girl make?

Welch is set to make three appearances in New York City, including the iconic Memory Motel’s pop-up, totalling over $30,000, per New York Post. The viral sensation will host a daytime event at the famed East Village location on Saturday, July 13. The tickets for the fan meet and greet will range between $45 and $55.

The outlet adds that Welch is also scheduled to make stops at the Ugly Duckling in Long Beach and Bull Smith’s Tavern in Smithtown. These New York outings come merely a week after Zach Bryan brought out the “Hawk Tuah Girl” onstage during his Nashville concert. Welch to the stage at the Nissan Stadium as part of the 28-year-old singer's The Quittin' Time Tour.

For her first big event, where she joined Bryan for his performance of the fan-favourite song, Revival, Welch was dressed up in a cowboy ensemble. Holding a beer in her hand, she sported a white crop top with matching ripped denim shorts. She paired the look with white knee-high cowboy boots and a large hat.

Welch has also signed with a music management firm, The Penthouse, whose founder, Jonnie Forster, told Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “The world’s gone crazy for Haliey! I’m glad our team can help guide this rocketship. All the podcasters are right, spend five minutes with her and you’ll see why she is America’s sweetheart.”