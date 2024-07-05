Hawk Tuah Girl opens up about controversial OnlyFans account after fans ‘pressure’ for sharing details

Hailey Welch, better known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl" from the viral street interview, is finally breaking her silence on the ongoing speculation about an OnlyFans account. Since her fame skyrocketed after her TikTok went viral on June 19, the internet's interest in her personal life has grown. Now, the Tennessee resident is revealing her thoughts and feelings about OnlyFans and why she felt the urge to share her decision. The Hawk Tuah girl claimed that her parents found her viral video funny since they knew she could say anything.(X@planbriuncut)

Hawk Tuah Girl reveals OnlyFans decision

Remembered for her enthusiastic—and some might say unforgettable—advice on a particular bedroom manoeuvre, Welch has been bombarded by fans for months, all eager to know if she's joined the popular adult content platform. Facing this constant pressure and all the meesages asking for account details, Welch has decided to address the issue head-on.

“Stop asking me about the link in the bio for my OnlyFans,” Welch said in an Instagram clip posted on Thursday. “I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do,” she added, stressing that she doesn't have one and has no plans to open an account in the future.

Plans to focus on the merchandise line

Hailey Welch has clarified that she neither owns an OnlyFans profile nor plans to create one. Since being thrust into the spotlight, Welch has been exploring ways to monetise her spontaneous catchphrase. After becoming an overnight social media sensation, the 21-year-old has maintained her fame through various activities, including interviews with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, appearances in political interviews, sparking Elon Musk's reaction and collaborations with community managers using the phrase for advertising. Even Logan Paul has jumped on the trend, celebrating with "Hawk Tuah" in WWE.

Also read: Travis Kelce reacts after ‘Gross’ meeting with Julia Roberts during Swift’s Eras Tour

“I have to convince my pa-pa not to shoot the paparazzi outside of our house everyday because they’ve been camped out here for like two weeks,” she revealed in the Instagram video.

Propelled by viral fame, Hailey Welch has ditched her factory job in Tennessee and chose to assemble a team of managers and legal advisors. Her group's primary goal is to address the issue of unlicensed products, counterfeit online profiles, and any material that uses her content without her permission.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez drops wedding ring for first time; rocks tiny crop top with a clear message amid Affleck split rumour

"We are here to protect 'the Hawk' from the vultures," a member of The Penthouse management earlier told Business Insider. Viral fame can be a double-edged sword. While some struggle to capitalise on their newfound popularity, others exploit it for personal gain. Welch's team aims to ensure she is rightfully compensated for her internet stardom.