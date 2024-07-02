Hawk Tuah girl's opine on Trump sparks feud between Laura Loomer and Bill Ackman, Musk reacts

The Hawk Tuah girl who gained fame overnight with her quirky answer and a TikTok meme made her first public appearance on a podcast show on Monday. Haily Welch who is known as the Hawk Tuah girl on the internet appeared on Brianna Lapagila’s Plan Bri Uncut podcast where she revealed a lot about her personal experience. Hawk Tuah girl’s comment on Trump sparked a feud between Laura Loomer and Bill Ackman; Elon Musk reacted. (@LauraLoomer/X, @elonmusk/X)

One of her comments during a quiz on the podcast episode about former US President, Donald Trump buzzed her name on social media again.

When the host said, “I have a game that I want to play with you guys,” and added, “It's called Hawk Tuah or nah.”

“And you tell me if you wanna Hawk Tuah on that thing or no,” Brianna asked, to which Welch replied, “Ok.”

“Donlad Trump,” the host threw. “Nervous” Welch said “It's a no for me,” and with this the social media sensation received backlash for her words on social media. The comment gained traction from political activist Laura Loomer and led her to a quarrel with Bill Ackman on X.

Word spar between Bill Ackman and Laura Loomer

The feud between Laura and Bill Ackman began when the former posted the clip of Welch’s comment about Trump on her X account and wrote, “WATCH: The degenerate Hawk Tuah girl, whose real name is Hailey Welsh, is ANTI-TRUMP. In her first interview since going viral, she was asked about Donald Trump. She said, ‘It’s a no from me.’ Stop giving skanks attention. This girl was made famous for talking about spitting on a penis during oral sex. She is not to be taken seriously. No self respecting woman goes around talking about spitting on p*****s. She clearly is a m***n and behaves like white trash. Typical Biden supporter. Next!”

The billionaire hedge fund manager addressed Laura and wrote, “Laura, you got this one wrong. That was not the question she was asked and I don’t think you can determine her politics from this clip. You might want to review it again.”

Far-right political activist Laura tagged Ackman on the microblogging site and replied, “I stand corrected @BillAckman. For further review, it turns out she was only talking about whether she would perform f****tio on President Trump. Her plans for Election Day remain unclear.”

The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management did not reply to the internet personality further. However, in a separate humouristic tweet he wrote, “If you are wondering why I am posting so much, I am on vacation. @X is how I relax.”

Elon Musk reacted to the thread post of Laura Ackman's feud

This exchange between the two was shared in a set of posts shared by a user of X, Trung Phan. In one of the posts the Hawk Tuah girl’s comment was explained by another user of X. Welch was asked by the host of the podcast if she would perform an explicit act on Trump to which the former replied with her comment that brought her backlash.

Elon Musk replied to this thread post of the user with a laughing emoji which gained netizens traction towards the feud between Laura and Ackman.