4th of July fireworks: How and where to watch in 2024 celebrations in DC

The United States of America will celebrate its 248th birthday this year, 2024. The celebrations for the big day are in order and fireworks are integral to the plans. But need not worry as the following list culminates the best spots to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks along with options of rooftop views, live music, and watch parties and some are for free. These are the most scenic spots in areas of DC. Fourth of July fireworks in DC

Fourth of July fireworks show in DC: Top locations to visit

National Mall

A standard spot to watch the fireworks show in DC is the National Mall where the National Park Service organises a display of fireworks for the Fourth of July. The national celebration can spotted from various locations in and around DC and Virginia. As reported by NBC Washington, the fireworks are scheduled at 9:09 pm and will be fired from either side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. There is no entry fee to watch the display; it will be 17 minutes long.

The National Mall can be accessed through certain avenues as one can expect crowds and road closures. Constitution Avenue at Henry Bacon Drive NW, 17th Street NW at Constitution Ave NW, 15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW, 14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW and George Mason Memorial are ways to reach on time for the fireworks show at the mall.

Expect road closure in areas along Independence Avenue between the Lincoln Memorial and World War ll Memorial after the fireworks show for cleanliness and safety purposes. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited at the site.

East Potomac Park: Hains Point

While the National Mall hosts the Fourth of July fireworks show, it is not necessary to visit the crowded mall to watch one. The Hains Point is known for its spectacular view of the Potomac River, Anacostia River and Washington Channel. It is a few miles from the mall, thus, one can grab a picnic table here and watch the fireworks.

Mount Vernon Trail

Looking for a little adventure before the fireworks? Take a stroll up the trail along the Virginia side and station yourself wherever you feel is the best stop, watch and relax.

Washington National Cathedral

A unique spot to get a better look at the lights and fire display for the Independence Day celebration is the Washington National Cathedral as it is the highest point in the district and offers a breathtaking view of the town and fireworks.

Cardozo High School

Enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks against the backdrop of the federal district’s skyline. Being a school student is not a requirement to watch the show from this location

The Wharf

Located at a distance of a mile from the National Mall, one can take advantage of several public piers and spaces at the Wharf to enjoy a peaceful evening of fireworks.