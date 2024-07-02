King Charles III reportedly ‘in discussion’ to finally visit Prince Harry in US, but more drama ensues

King Charles III is reportedly “in discussion” to visit Prince Harry in the United States, and it causing some concern among other members of the royal family, specifically Prince William and Queen Camilla. The King is considering a visit to his son Prince Harry in America, aiming to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.(AP)

Royals are reportedly not happy with Charles extending an olive branch towards his younger son.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the King is eager to be a “friendly grandfather” with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, this would necessitate a trip to Montecito, California, where Prince Harry resides with wife, Meghan Markle and their two children.

“He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be,” Quinn told the Mirror UK.

A BBC Royal also told DailyMail that the monarch feels a “lack of closeness with his California grandchildren acutely.”

Quinn suggests that King Charles has a gap in his schedule next month, which could provide a suitable opportunity for this potential visit.

But Prince Harry still feels “hesitant” about bringing his children across the pond. Meghan is reportedly not inclined to return to British soil. Quinn told Mirror earlier there is “no way” the duchess is looking for a “discreet, private visit” to UK. So it would be Charles to visit the land of George Washington this time.

Prince Harry appears to be open to the idea of his father's visit to Montecito

A source from New Idea has added that King Charles is “feeling a little better” after his recent cancer diagnosis, which might make the visit feasible. The source explained, “This feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out - but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan's home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren.”

While the Duke of Sussex is ready to welcome his father with open arms, but royals are against the idea, especially Prince William.

Prince William is reportedly baffled by his father's eagerness to reconcile with Harry. The New Idea source commented, “William can't understand why Charles would go out on a limb like this. Camilla is against the trip for health reasons.”

“The Australia tour in October is going to be a lot for a man of his age with cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic journey to visit his estranged son.”

Queen Camilla is also reportedly more hesitant about the potential trip. Camilla's concerns are primarily centred around the King's health. His recent visit to New Zealand was scaled back due to health considerations, and she is apprehensive about the additional strain an emotional journey to the US might impose.