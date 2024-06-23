Queen Camilla 'dislikes' Prince Harry to the extent that she restricts King Charles from…

The bitterness between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla is not hidden from the world. While the queen has seemingly developed a good bond with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, an insider claims that Camilla harbours a strong dislike for the Duke and has been actively limiting his interactions with ailing King Charles. According to the source, this strained relationship has led Queen Camilla to curtail the amount of time the cancer-stricken King Charles spends with his youngest son. Queen Camilla in Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Queen Camilla ‘dislikes’ Prince Harry

"Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment, so she tries to limit interaction,” a source claimed as per OK magazine. However, several reports indicate that the King still desires to keep his youngest and his grandkids Archie and Lilibet in touch.

While the King wishes to mend fences, he's caught in a tough spot because Harry's actions have upset both William and Camilla. Reports say Harry's relationship with his stepmother has always been strained, and things got worse after his book Spare came out with critical and sensational remarks about the queen.

Harry thinks Princess Diana ‘would have been proud of him’

The world has always been aware of Harry's deep bond with his late mother, Princess Diana. Despite stepping away from his duties as a member of the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, he has kept Diana's memory alive through his charitable efforts. It is said that the Duke believes Diana would have been in favour of him departing from the royal family. “Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act,” an insider told Ok Magazine.

“He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life,” the source added.

King Charles ‘won’t forgive’ Harry for his attack on Camilla

Despite his desire to reconcile for the sake of his grandchildren, Charles, who is battling cancer, has found it difficult to forgive his estranged son. Criticism of Camilla in Harry's book and interview is cited as particularly unforgivable by royal author Christopher Andersen. Reports have surfaced indicating that Harry and Meghan Markle have tried to start discussions on peace with the royal family, but according to Andersen, these efforts have ultimately failed.

"I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar in a funny way," Harry claimed in his tell-all book. "I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?" he added. Later, in his interview with Good Morning America, he is believed to have made the royals, especially Camilla, even more, furious after he called her “the third person” in his parents’ marriage, referring to King Charles' affair behind Princess Diana’s back.