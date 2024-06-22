Prince Harry reveals he fled UK with Meghan Markle in fear of physical safety: ‘When my wife…’

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California to build a new life, their fans and supporters were eager to know what exactly happened behind the Palace walls. Prince Harry discussed his and Meghan Markle's decision to relocate to America and the reasons behind it in his first memoir, Spare. (AP)

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, has revealed his side of the story, stating that he and Meghan left the United Kingdom in “fear of their sanity and physical safety.”

Harry discussed their decision to relocate to America and the reasons behind it in his first memoir, Spare. The couple moved to the US after leaving their five-bedroom house near Windsor Castle called Frogmore Cottage.

Recalling his visit to Frogmore Cottage, he wrote: “How beautiful it all is, I thought. And also how sad.” The Duke stressed that he thought that this was going to be his and Meghan's forever home, but it turned out to be only another "brief stop". Harry had visited Frogmore Cottage following the funeral of Prince Philip.

“When my wife and I fled this place, in fear for our sanity and physical safety, I wasn’t sure when I'd ever come back. That was January 2020. Now, fifteen months later, here I was, days after waking to thirty-two missed calls and then one short, heart-racing talk with Granny: Harry... Grandpa is gone,” he wrote as per The Mirror.

Harry has since arrived in the UK several times. He recently came to London to attend a number of events pertaining to the Invictus Games.

Meghan arrived in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. She was accompanied by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Sussexes' kids, for the momentous occasion.

Omid Scobie, the author, has written on Meghan's choice to stay in the United Kingdom in his book Endgame. According to him, the Duchess “never wants to set foot again in England.”

Is Harry planning to settling down in UK?

The speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan's possible plans to find a UK house has been going wild lately. Many Royal experts believe Harry is starting to feel the need to have a permanent address in the UK.

In contrast to the heightened rumors, a royal insider has revealed the couple's intentions, asserting that they have “no intention” of finding a new home in the UK.

Despite rumors that Harry is seeking a more permanent spot in the country, Vanity Fair’s Erin Vanderhoof said that the “Prince is not looking for property in the UK,” reported The Mirror.