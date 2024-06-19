Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by Queen's youngest son Prince Edward and wife Sophie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell revelations about Royal family members after shifting to the United States. The Royal couple, which stepped down from their Royal positions, has maintained a virtual distance from the Firm due to the fallout from their shocking tell-all appearance with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. After exchanging vows with Harry in 2018, Meghan gave up her acting career and promised to "hit the ground running" as a working royal.(REUTERS)

The Duke and Duchess claimed during the interview that there was 'conversation' regarding their son Archie's skin colour amongst the members of the monarch family and Harry had no financial support.

The Royal family members suffered significant damage as a result of their "unverified" allegations, prompting Harry's estranged brother, Prince William, to break his silence on the internal dispute. “We're very much not a racist family,” he asserted.

Prince Edward and Sophie take jibe at Meghan and Harry

On being asked about Harry and Meghan's widely reported interview published by The Telegraph, Duke's uncle Prince Edward and his spouse, Sophie, gave a surprising yet sharp response.

"Oprah, who?" Prince Edward asked, while Sophie laughed and quipped, "What interview?"

Their remarks followed reports that Meghan had rejected Sophie's offer to support her in adapting to life in the Royal Family.

Following his grandson's wedding, Queen Elizabeth proposed that Sophie Wessex, her daughter-in-law, would be a perfect mentor to assist Meghan.

In his book 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait', Royal family's close aide Gyles Brandreth writes that the Queen said, "Sophie can help show you the ropes."

However, Meghan expressed her belief that she did not require Sophie's assistance. Harry was with her, according to the writer.

What was Buckingham Palace's reaction on Oprah interview?

As the Royal family firmly believes in the Queen's idea of "Never complain, never explain", the Buckingham Palace decided to issue a statement on the monarch's behalf in response to the Duke and Duchess' Oprah interview.

The Palace expressed regret, stating that the whole family is "saddened to learn" about Harry and Meghan's challenging last few years.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," it continued.

Showering love on Harry and Meghan, the Palace noted that the Duke and Duchess and their son Archie "will always be much loved family members".