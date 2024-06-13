Queen Elizabeth issued ‘very specific warning’ to Queen Camilla before marrying King Charles

King Charles exchanged vows with Queen Camilla at Windsor Guildhall in April 2005 following their engagement in February. And now it's been 19 years since they held their nuptials in a civil ceremony. Following their wedding, Camilla faced some issues with her striking gold leaf feathers headband as the wind blew around her. (Getty)

However, Queen Elizabeth II didn't attend the event as Charles and Camilla actually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only 28 guests, including Prince William and Prince Harry. Camilla and her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles' kids -- Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes -- were also in attendance.

Being the head of the Church of England, the Queen thought it would be inappropriate for her to attend his son's wedding. Despite this, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, joined the newly-wed couple during the Service of Prayer and Dedication and by organizing a grand reception for them in Windsor Castle.

What was the Queen's warning to Camilla?

Following their wedding, Camilla faced some issues with her striking gold leaf feathers headband as the wind blew around her. The couple was photographed together on the staircase of St George's Chapel.

Meanwhile, the Queen noticed her struggles. The Daily Mail claims that the Queen told Charles, “I did warn her, wearing feathers.”

Former royal butler opens up about wedding day and Queen's bond with family

Recalling Charles and Camilla's wedding, former royal butler Grant Harrold, who attended the ceremony, revealed that the Queen organised everything from flowers to rings of Charles and Camilla. In fact, she made a funny speech at the newlyweds' celebration.

The biggest misunderstanding about the wedding was that the Queen wasn't supportive or enjoyed the ceremony, Grant stated, adding that “it's complete nonsense.”

“Her attendance and speech would have been seen as an olive branch to Charles and Camilla - her blessing of the marriage. The royals don't do things lightly and she would have not attended if she hadn't been happy to.”

The Queen enjoyed drinks with other family members during the reception at St George's Hall, the former Royal buttled stated.

According to her, the Queen even addressed the attendees at the reception.

“The Queen was amazing at the wedding, she gave a very funny speech, she was really happy as was Prince Philip. I can't remember her exact words but she was funny.”

She said the Queen likened their bond to a horse race at the Grand National, mentioning that she was fantastic comedian.