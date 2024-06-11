Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and wife Karen call it quits after nearly 13 years of marriage

Princess Diana’s younger brother Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen Spencer have decided to separate after about 13 years of marriage. Charles announced the news to The Mail on Sunday, June 10. Charles Spencer and wife Karen call it quits after nearly 13 years of marriage (karenspencer/Instagram)

"It is immensely sad," the British aristocrat said of the divorce. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Charles and Karen’s divorce reportedly came amid the writing of his memoir – A Very Private School. Back in April, the couple announced their breakup privately to their staff at Althorp House, which is Charles’ ancestral home. It has been reported that Charles is "becoming close to" Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, and the pair "look very happy together" although it is still "early days."

Charles and Karen tied the knot at Althorp House in June 2011, two months after his nephew Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. After their marriage, Charles and Karen started living in Althorp House, the historic English estate where he grew up with his sister Diana. The couple share a daughter, Charlotte Diana, 12.

Karen has two older daughters from her earlier marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon. She is a social entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Whole Child International.

Charles, on the other hand, co-hosts the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives with Jarman and Rev. Richard Coles. He has been married thrice and shares four children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, and two with Caroline Freud, his second wife.

‘She always hoped I would come out happier and healthier’

Charles revealed in his memoir that he was sexually abused as a child but kept it a secret for a long time. He realised he needed help only after two failed marriages.

After the book was published, Charles told People that Karen "has been supportive." "I think it was very challenging for her to have a husband going through what was essentially four and a half years of the most profound therapy with very difficult undertones to it," he added. "And she supported the idea of me doing it."

"I think she always hoped I would come out happier and healthier," he continued. "And that seems to be the case very much. So, I'm grateful to have her standing by me while I went through this, what I now realize was an essential process."