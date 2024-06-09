 ‘Key milestone’ in Kate Middleton’s health woes is just days away, royal expert claims | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Key milestone’ in Kate Middleton’s health woes is just days away, royal expert claims

BySumanti Sen
Jun 09, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Kate Middleton confirmed in March that she was diagnosed with cancer, and she is believed to be undergoing treatment at present.

A royal expert has said that a “key milestone” in Kate Middleton’s health is just days away. Kate confirmed in March that she was diagnosed with cancer, and she is believed to be undergoing treatment at present.

‘Key milestone’ in Kate Middleton’s health is just days away, royal expert claims
‘Key milestone’ in Kate Middleton’s health is just days away, royal expert claims

Last month, Kensington Palace revealed in an update that the Princess of Wales would refrain from carrying out her usual role at the Colonel Review.

Former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart has now said that Trooping the Colour will mark a “crucial” point in Kate’s process of recovery. "We’re hoping that she’ll be on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, but that would be the first time officially that we’ve seen her... I think it is fair to say people here are still quite concerned about her health,” Ewart told Sky News Australia.

‘Kate should have attended…’

Ewart went on to suggest that Prince William’s updates about Kate’s health had not changed for a while. "There have been no formal medical bulletins, and we still don’t know what form of cancer Kate has, or especially what treatment she is receiving,” he said.

"Kate should have attended (the rehearsal) because she is a Colonel of one of the regiments involved, and it’s called the Colonel’s rehearsal, which she’s not going to be there,” he added.

Generally, the Colonel’s Review is observed a week before a higher-profile parade to mark the monarch’s birthday, which is part of the Trooping the Colour celebrations. The Princess is colonel of the Irish Guards, who are notably participating in the event.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable (to) take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review,” Kate recently wrote in a letter to the head of the Irish Guards regiment. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / ‘Key milestone’ in Kate Middleton’s health woes is just days away, royal expert claims
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On