‘Key milestone’ in Kate Middleton’s health woes is just days away, royal expert claims

A royal expert has said that a "key milestone" in Kate Middleton's health is just days away. Kate confirmed in March that she was diagnosed with cancer, and she is believed to be undergoing treatment at present.

Last month, Kensington Palace revealed in an update that the Princess of Wales would refrain from carrying out her usual role at the Colonel Review.

Former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart has now said that Trooping the Colour will mark a “crucial” point in Kate’s process of recovery. "We’re hoping that she’ll be on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, but that would be the first time officially that we’ve seen her... I think it is fair to say people here are still quite concerned about her health,” Ewart told Sky News Australia.

Ewart went on to suggest that Prince William’s updates about Kate’s health had not changed for a while. "There have been no formal medical bulletins, and we still don’t know what form of cancer Kate has, or especially what treatment she is receiving,” he said.

"Kate should have attended (the rehearsal) because she is a Colonel of one of the regiments involved, and it’s called the Colonel’s rehearsal, which she’s not going to be there,” he added.

Generally, the Colonel’s Review is observed a week before a higher-profile parade to mark the monarch’s birthday, which is part of the Trooping the Colour celebrations. The Princess is colonel of the Irish Guards, who are notably participating in the event.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable (to) take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review,” Kate recently wrote in a letter to the head of the Irish Guards regiment. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."