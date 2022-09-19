Home / World News / Why Queen's youngest son Prince Edward didn't shake hands with mourners

Why Queen's youngest son Prince Edward didn't shake hands with mourners

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Prince Edward's wife Sophie also accompanied him and was seen enjoying the handmade tributes to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex meets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex meets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward explained his choice of not shaking hands with the mourners who lined the streets ahead of the monarch's funeral. As people extended their hands to shake Prince Edward's, he continued to wave while pointing to people and talking with them.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie also accompanied him and was seen enjoying the handmade tributes to the Queen and thanking those who had come to pay their respects. After the engagement, one of the mourners claimed that Prince Edward had told them that he did not like shaking everyone's hand in the crowd.

“I’d love to shake hands, but have you seen how many people there are here? They’d fall off!" The Independent quoted Prince Edward as saying.

Read more: Military uniform or not? What will the Royal family wear at Queen's funeral

Brushing of the allegations made by the mourner, Prince Edward released an official statement thanking people for pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means," the official statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out