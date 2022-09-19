Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II funeral updates: President Murmu meets King Charles III, offers condolences
Queen Elizabeth II funeral updates: President Murmu meets King Charles III, offers condolences

Updated on Sep 19, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE: The state funeral will be held at London's Westminster Abbey today.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral updates: President Murmu meets King Charles III, offers condolences
ByHT News Desk
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. World leaders are joining King Charles and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Her funeral will be the UK's first in over half a century after British prime minister Winston Churchill was the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died last week on Thursday after reigning for 70 years.

The monarch has been lying-in-state in the oldest building on the parliamentary grounds since Wednesday as several people filed past her coffin to pay their respects. Long queues were seen along the bank of the River Thames as people waited to bid farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch. 

Meanwhile, ahead of the funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at the reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace - and offered condolences.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 19, 2022 11:40 AM IST

    About Westminster Abbey - the historic church where Queen's funeral will take place

    Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. Read here to know about the historic church

  • Sep 19, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    Westminster Abbey lit as dawn breaks in central London

  • Sep 19, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    Here is what rests on the Queen's coffin

    2,868 diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies that sparkle on the Imperial State Crown rests on the queen's coffin.

  • Sep 19, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    President Murmu met King Charles III ahead of Queen's funeral

    President Droupadi Murmu at the reception hosted by King Charles III of United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

  • Sep 19, 2022 11:04 AM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II's 'solemn' lying-in-state ends

    Queen Elizabeth II's 'solemn' lying-in-state ends ahead of the state funeral.

  • Sep 19, 2022 11:03 AM IST

    125 movie theatres to broadcast funeral live

    125 movie theatres in the UK are set to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live.

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:57 AM IST

    1,650 military personnel involved in the procession

    A total of 1,650 military personnel are involved in the procession of the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. 

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:54 AM IST

    2,000 dignitaries to attend state funeral

    2,000 dignitaries have been invited for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    A look at Queen Elizabeth's final days

    As the United Kingdom is set to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch, here is a look at her final days.

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:46 AM IST

    Queen's new photograph from Platinum Jubilee released

    Ahead of the Queen's state funeral, the Royal family released a new photograph from her Platinum Jubilee.

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:43 AM IST

    What will the Royal family wear at Queen's funeral?

    As the royal family will be in attendance, Buckingham Palace said that only working members of the royal family who hold a military rank could wear the uniform at the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Read more here

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    UK and the world prepare to bid last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

    The United Kingdom and the world are prepared to bid the last farewell to Queen Elizabeth II today. Read more here

  • Sep 19, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the day will unfold

    Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held today in the UK. Read here how the day will unfold.

     

