At a Paris station named after Queen's grandfather, signs changed for a day

Published on Sep 19, 2022 07:14 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Signs at the station were replaced out of respect.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Signs at the station were replaced out of respect.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

The Paris Metro paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by renaming the George V station "Elizabeth II" for the day, according to a tweet from the RATP Group, Paris's public transit authority.

Signs at the station, which was named after the queen's grandfather George V, were replaced out of respect for Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service drew to a close in Westminster Abbey in the presence of the royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries. Following the service, the queen’s coffin will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle at a private burial service held at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The queen will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

Her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister Princess Margaret also rest in the same chapel where the monarch will be buried.

queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
