Home / World News / Farewell from London: The chapel where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

Farewell from London: The chapel where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 06:12 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside the remains of her father King George VI, her mother, also called Queen Elizabeth and the ashes of her younger sister Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The chapel where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with husband Prince Philip.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The chapel where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with husband Prince Philip.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

At a private burial service at King George VI Memorial Chapel, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside the remains of her father King George VI, her mother, also called Queen Elizabeth and the ashes of her younger sister Princess Margaret.

Follow all the live updates of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here

Here’s what we know so far:

1. The earthly remains of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband will be moved into the chapel at Windsor Castle to be reburied with his wife.

2. No one outside the immediate royal family will be present at the service.

3. The King George VI Memorial Chapel was built in 1969 after Queen Elizabeth ordered it to be the final resting place of George VI.

4. The memorial chapel is an attachment to the grander St George’s Chapel which was built in 1528 by Henry VIII.

5. Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II wished to be buried in the same place as her father and mother.

5. Her sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002 was also intent on being placed in the chapel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out