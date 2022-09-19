Home / World News / In Photos: The royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

In Photos: The royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: King Charles III along with the Queen Consort Camilla was present at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's King Charles, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Edward walk as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried out of Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles III along with the Queen Consort Camilla was present at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at the state funeral.(AFP)
Charles’ siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as their spouses were also present at the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Mark Phillips and Timothy Laurence attend the state funeral.(Reuters)
All eight of the monarch's grandchildren Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn paid their respects to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in a car on the day of the state funeral.(Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the state funeral.(Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren George and Charlotte joined the royal procession behind her coffin at her funeral.

