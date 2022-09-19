In Photos: The royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Published on Sep 19, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: King Charles III along with the Queen Consort Camilla was present at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
King Charles III along with the Queen Consort Camilla was present at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.
Charles’ siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as their spouses were also present at the funeral.
All eight of the monarch's grandchildren Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn paid their respects to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren George and Charlotte joined the royal procession behind her coffin at her funeral.
