Card atop Queen's coffin has a special message from her son Charles

Published on Sep 19, 2022 04:51 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral concluded in Westminster Abbey on Monday as Britain paused for a two-minute silence in the memory of the monarch.

ByMallika Soni

A card atop the Queen's coffin bore a poignant message from King Charles III- the new monarch of Britain for his mother. The card placed on the Queen's coffin, alongside flowers, read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral concluded in Westminster Abbey on Monday as Britain paused for a two-minute silence in the memory of the monarch. Britain’s royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries lowered their heads as trumpeters played “The Last Post" bidding farewell to the monarch.

King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Harry, walked behind the Queen's coffin as it entered the Westminster Abbey. Ahead of the funeral, King Charles III thanked the people of Britain and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the people who paid their respects to the Queen.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen,” Charles III said.

Monday, September 19, 2022
