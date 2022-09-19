Home / World News / Queen's ‘we will meet again’ pandemic address remembered at state funeral

Queen's ‘we will meet again’ pandemic address remembered at state funeral

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 04:29 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Queen Elizabeth's broadcast during the Covid-19 lockdowns ended with "We will meet again," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said recalling the Queen's TV address.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.(Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby reminded mourners gathered at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral of the monarch's address amid the Covid pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth's broadcast during the Covid-19 lockdowns ended with "We will meet again," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said recalling the Queen's TV address.

"We will all face the merciful judgement of God. We can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership," he said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also said “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more: For whom the bell tolls: Iconic Big Ben’s role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The leader of the Church of England said that the queen “was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

“Service in life, hope in death; all who follow the Queen's example and inspiration of trust and faith in God can with her say: 'we will meet again,” he added concluding the sermon.

The funeral service included readings and hymns that were close to Queen Elizabeth II including the hymn “The Lord's My Shepherd,” which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip in the same abbey in 1947.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out