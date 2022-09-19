Home / World News / For whom the bell tolls: Iconic Big Ben’s role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

For whom the bell tolls: Iconic Big Ben’s role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A British cultural icon, the Big Ben will have a major role to play in the Queen’s state funeral as well.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Grenadier Guards march past the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben in London.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Grenadier Guards march past the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben in London.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As world leaders and dignitaries attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London which will take place at Westminster Abbey, Big Ben- the striking clock at the north end of the Westminster Palace has a major role to play in the monarch’s funeral. The famous clock tower which was also renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II was built in 1859 and designed by Augustus Pugin. When completed, the clock was the largest chiming clock in the world.

Big Ben was heard when the bell rang in one-minute intervals during a gun carriage procession when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it laid-in-state. A British cultural icon, the Big Ben will have a major role to play in the Queen’s state funeral as well.

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was drawn on the gun carriage towards Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, the Big Ben tolled at one-minute intervals throughout the procession.

Big Ben will also toll once kicking off a national two-minute period of silence which will be widely observed across the UK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out