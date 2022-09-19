Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: 5 points on the monarch's coffin procession

As Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey, the monarch’s coffin which lay-in-state in the Westminster Hall will be transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral. The church in London has played a significant role in Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The ceremonial processions taking the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey and then towards her burial place at Windsor are part of the ancient traditions of the British monarchy. Here are five points on the coffin procession:

Royal Navy sailors will use ropes to pull the queen's coffin mounted on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. A team of 142 sailors will walk alongside to act as a brake if necessary. Eight soldiers will have the task of carrying the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage outside, and then into Westminster Abbey. The soldiers will wear bearskin hats. With members of the royal family led by the King Charles III, members of the queen's royal household, will also be part of the procession. Pipers and drummers of the Scottish and Irish regiments, and the Brigade of Gurkhas made up of soldiers from Nepal are also part of the procession. Around 6,000 soldiers, sailors and air crew from the British armed forces will take part in the procession, BBC reported.

