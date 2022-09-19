Queen Elizabeth II's 'solemn' lying-in-state ends: What happens next

Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state formally ended as the doors of Westminster Hall were closed to the public. The monarch has been lying-in-state in the oldest building on the parliamentary grounds since Wednesday this week as people filed past her coffin to pay their respects. Long queues were seen along the bank of the River Thames as people waited to bid farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

The solemn tradition of lying-in-state is an honour accorded to sovereigns, current or past queen consorts. Since 1910, when King Edward VII lay-in-state in the Westminster Hall, all sovereigns have lain in state at the historical 900-year old hall. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died on 30 March, 2002, lay-in-state in Westminster Hall for 10 days before her funeral. Previous monarchs to lie-in-state in Westminster Hall include Edward VII, George V, and George VI.

US President Joe Biden paid his tributes to Queen Elizabeth on the eve of her state funeral, appearing on a balcony overlooking the coffin of the monarch as she lay in state.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will now be transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral.

