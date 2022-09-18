Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: From the royal family who will be in attendance

King Charles III, accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort are set to be in attendance at his mother Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Queen's other three children, Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as their spouses will also be present at the funeral. The monarch's grandchildren Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn will also pay their respects to the Queen.

Among the others expected are Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Kent, the Independent reported.

Friends and employees of the Queen

Queen's ladies-in-waiting who were by the monarch's side for decades will also be present at the funeral. These include Lady Susan Hussey, who began working for the Queen in 1960 and is Prince William's godmother. Dame Mary Morrison, who returned to the Queen's side as soon as she could after breaking an ankle in 2018 at the age of 81 will also be present at the funeral.

Angela Kelly who served as the late Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser for 30 years will also pay her respects at the funeral.

John Warren, who was the Queen's racing manager is expected to attend the funeral. Sir David Attenborough who had worked with the Queen on several occasions will be present as well.

