The six countries not invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral- and why

Published on Sep 18, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Leaders and officials from Russia will be absent during the Queen's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday is set to be attended by world leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, in addition to more than 500 dignitaries from around the world. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Scotland at the age of 96.

Not all world leaders are on the guest list to come to London to pay their respects to Britain's longest serving monarch though. Here's why:

The countries not invited

Leaders and officials from Russia will be absent during the Queen's funeral. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated King Charles III's ascension to the throne, relations between the UK and Russia have collapsed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus has also not been invited to the state funeral. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Myanmar has also not be invited, following a coup in the country last year.

Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan have also not been invited.

The countries invited on ambassadorial level

North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited "only at ambassadorial level.

Controversy over China's presence

China's Vice President Wang Qishan will also attend the funeral. Two MPs and two members of the House of Lords have said that they were "greatly concerned" that representatives of China's government had been invited. The invitation is "extraordinary" as UK parliament voted to recognize the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China as a genocide, the leaders said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
