Have all other funerals been cancelled in UK? Concerns as Queen is laid to rest

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday will be a Bank Holiday across UK. Owing to this many services will remain unavailable in the country as its bids farewell to its longest reigning monarch.

Many supermarket chains and retailers will be on Monday due to the funeral. Thousands of hospital appointments have also been cancelled, Independent reported.

As a “mark of respect”, other funerals have also been cancelled, the report added, saying that this has sparked concerns among Britons.

Are funerals cancelled?

The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) said that there has been no obligation or guidance issued to cancel or postpone funerals on September 19 adding that there have been cancellations by a number of crematoriums taking their “individual decision”.

The Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management also said that some funerals have been postponed.

Queen Elizabeth II's body has been lying-in-state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday. People have been filing past in a constant, emotional stream, many queuing overnight and some for up to 24 hours to pay their respects to the monarch.

