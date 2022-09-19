Home / World News / Why did the Queen remind Biden of his mother? His recollection

Why did the Queen remind Biden of his mother? His recollection

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 06:12 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: World leaders have gathered together to pay final respects to the longest serving British monarch.

US First Lady Jill Biden (L) looks on as US President Joe Biden speaks after signing a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, US president Joe Biden on Sunday recalled the memories of his association with the longest serving British monarch as the world prepares to bid her a final adieu. In his recollection, he also shared why she reminded him of his mother. “Just because of the way she touched when she leaned over. The way — she had that look like, ‘Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?’ And then also, ‘Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do.’ (Laughter.),” a statement by the White House quoted the US president as saying.

The Queen met a total of 13 US presidents and Biden happened to be the latest one in the list.

In his remarks, Biden also shared one of the experiences of meeting with the Queen. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who stand out in your mind are those whose relationship and interaction with you are consistent with their reputation.”

“When the Queen had us to the castle for tea and — we were joking — crumpets — she kept offering me more; I kept eating everything she put in front of me — but she was the same in person as she — as her image: decent, honorable, and all about service,” he shared.

Queen Elizabeth II will be paid final respects on Monday amid a gathering of world leaders. King Charles III - in a statement - said he and his wife, Camilla, "have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world."

