'If it's good…': When the Queen was told about plans to fly her body in plane

Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: World leaders and members of European royal families are in London to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II’s respect for the Armed Forces was apparent in her heartwarming reply to an officer when the monarch was told about plans to repatriate her, a staff officer told Mirror.

The website said in a report that the original plan if the Queen were to die overseas was to bring her back to the UK aboard a small plan BAe 146.

The plan was scrapped as difficulties were faced during the repatriation of Princess Diana in September 1997.

The new plan in place included the Queen to be flown home aboard the Royal Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft - which is how she returned to London last week from Scotland.

Staff Officer Pete Morgan told Mirror: “I never met Her Majesty The Queen, but when I was a staff officer in 2009, I was tasked with reviewing and rewriting the Operation Overstudy plans, which detail how we would repatriate her body if she died overseas."

When the approval was sought from the monarch, she said touchingly, “If it's good enough for my boys, then it's good enough for me."

World leaders and members of European royal families are in London to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be UK's first in over half a century.

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
Monday, September 19, 2022
