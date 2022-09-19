Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the day will unfold

World leaders and members of European royal families will join Britain's royal family to bid farewell to the country's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be UK's first in over half a century as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965. Queen Elizabeth II, died last week Thursday after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

This is how the day will unfold:

Queen Elizabeth's lying in state at Westminster Hall will end ahead of the funeral.

A bearer party will then lift the coffin from the catafalque and carry it to the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

The gun carriage will be drawn by 142 members of the Royal Navy.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be followed by King Charles and other members of the royal family.

The procession will arrive at the Westminster Abbey where Heads of state and government representatives will gather along with members of Europe's royal families.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend

The state funeral will then begin.

It will be followed by a procession to the Wellington Arch where the coffin will be placed in the hearse and taken to Windsor.

Later, at a private service, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with her late husband Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON