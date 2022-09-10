Home / World News / Explained: Queen's state funeral will be UK's first since Winston Churchill

Explained: Queen's state funeral will be UK's first since Winston Churchill

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.(AP File)
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.(AP File)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be UK's first in over half a century as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, had a royal ceremonial funeral.

What is a state funeral?

The state funeral, which is usually reserved for the sovereign, begins with the body being carried on a gun carriage, which is drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy, as part of a military procession.

Read more: When just a slice of Prince Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sold for over $2000

The body is then taken from a private resting chapel to Westminster Hall in the House of Parliament. Then, another procession is taken to the Westminster Abbey or St Paul's Cathedral, depending on where the service is, a report in the Independent said. Heads of state are then given a 21-gun salute.

Read more: £1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report

When was the last state funeral in the UK?

The last state funeral in the UK was Winston Churchill's in 1965 while the last state funeral for a sovereign was for the Queen's father, George VI, in 1952.

Sir Winston Churchill died on 24 January 1965, aged 90. The official period of funeral lasted for four days. By the decree of Queen Elizabeth II, his body lay in state at Westminster Hall for three days from 26 January and on 30 January, the order of funeral was held at St Paul's Cathedral.

Read more: Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The funeral was attended by representatives from 120 countries, 6,000 people, and unusually by the Queen. It was witnessed by over 350 million people and is said to be the largest state funeral in history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
winston churchill queen elizabeth ii
winston churchill queen elizabeth ii
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Brazil Elections: Brazilian former President (2003-2010) and presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

    Bolsonaro 'less civilized, bad copy of Trump': Brazil leader amid elections

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is "a bit worse than (Donald) Trump," leftist election front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday, describing him as "ruder, less civilized and a bad copy,"Trumpent. The two were ideological allies, and the time they overlapped was one of closer ties between the two largest nations in the Americas. Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Coronavirus In Australia: Australia has announced a parliamentary inquiry into long Covid.

    Long Covid costs Australia economy $3.6 billion a year: Report

    Long Covid is costing the Australian economy the equivalent of $3.6 billion a year in lost output, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing an exclusive data analysis. Based on data from the country's Treasury estimating some 31,000 workers called in sick because of the condition in June, the analysis by think tank Impact Economics and Policy found the economic cost came in at A$100 million ($68 million) a week, according to the AFR.

  • Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link.

    US accuses Russia of harassing jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

    The United States on Friday accused Russian authorities of violating the rights of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny by restricting his contact with lawyers and repeatedly subjecting him to solitary confinement. "The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government's escalating, arbitrary interference with Aleksey Navalny's rights," the State Department said in a statement late Friday. Images of the father of two published last week by independent Russian media, show him emaciated and exhausted.

  • Britain's Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose for photographs following the announcement of their engagement.&nbsp;

    When just a slice of Prince Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sold for over $2000

    A royal fan bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake for 1,850 pounds ($2,565) at auction last year, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot in 1981. Read more: £1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report The cake which was given to a royal staffer, Moya Smith, was preserved by her and dated July 29,1981.

  • Prince William Becomes Duke of Cornwall: Britain's Prince William during a visit.

    £1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report

    With accession of Prince Charles to the throne following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' eldest son- Prince William- has become the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall. With this, Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales, stretching from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, the Guardian reported.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out