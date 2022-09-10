£1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report
Prince William Becomes Duke of Cornwall: Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales.
With accession of Prince Charles to the throne following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' eldest son- Prince William- has become the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall.
With this, Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales, stretching from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, the Guardian reported.
Most of the estate is reported to comprise farmland, but it also includes homes and commercial properties, forests, rivers, coastline and almost a third of the Dartmoor national park.
Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's last hours before her family dashed to deathbed
Some of the estate’s more unusual holdings include Oval cricket ground in central London, Dartmoor prison, a plant nursery and garden centre at Lostwithiel in Cornwall, the Guardian report said.
The net assets were valued at more than £1bn at the end of March.
Under Prince Charles' leadership, the estate’s annual multimillion pound revenue was used to fund his “public, private and charitable activities”, the duchy’s website said.
-
'Will be more dangerous if jailed': Imran Khan on terror charges against him
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Thursday threatened that he would become more dangerous if sent to jail while expressing displeasure over the heavy deployment of police outside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of a terrorism case filed against him. Khan on Thursday arrived at the Islamabad High Court amid tight security. Speaking to reporters, Imran expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court.
-
US President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
In response to another question, US President Joe Biden said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” he added. In Brussels, US secretary of state Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.
-
Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Travel startup Hopper said.
-
King Charles III: New ruler gets out of limo & greets people outside Buckingham
In his first address to nation as a monarch, King Charles III vowed “lifelong service” to Britain and the Commonwealth nations. Even so, historian and author Ed Owens told the The Associated Press that it is unlikely Charles will suddenly cease to talk about climate change and the environment - matters that have greater consensus about urgent need for action.
-
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, who are the world's longest-reigning monarchs?
In Europe, a new longest-serving monarch has emerged following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The 82-year-old Denmark's Queen Margrethe II - who is also the late Queen's third cousin - now holds the title.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics