King Charles III: New monarch gets out of limo and greets people outside Buckingham Palace
On Friday, King Charles III along with his Queen Consort Camilla returned to the Buckingham Palace in London, and was greeted with a sea of supporters, who chanted “God Save the King”, The Associated Press reported.
Since Thursday, Great Britain has got a new monarch, the 73-year-old, formerly Prince of Wales - Charles. To be known as King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne immediately after she breathed her last aged 96 on Thursday at her summer residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland
As the new ruler met the people thronging outside the palace, he siganalled a change of tone his reign may bring, the AP report added. His limo stopped short of the palace gates before he exited the vehicle and shook hands with the people. His gesture was seen slightly less formal, and more relaxed and personal, the AP report stated. King Charles spent nearly 10 minutes greeting people - smiling, waving, and accepting condolences.
Ammar Al-Baldawi aged 64, a retiree from Hertfordsire, who was present outside the palace, told the AP that the King's gesture was “impressive, touching, [and] a good move to come out to the crowds”.
In his first address to nation as a monarch, King Charles III vowed “lifelong service” to Britain and the Commonwealth nations. Even so, historian and author Ed Owens told the AP that it is unlikely Charles will suddenly cease to talk about climate change and the environment - matters that have greater consensus about urgent need for action.
In the past, Charles has spoken out on issues, particularly the environment, which are important to him. This has resulted in barriers between him, and political leaders and the business fraternity, who accused the then Prince of Wales of meddling in issues on which he should have stayed quiet, the AP report added.
“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others,” the King said in his first address to the nation.
In a 2018 documentary broadcast on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Charles had said he would behave differently when he becomes king as the monarchy calls for a different role than the Prince of Wales.
In the past, Charles has also said that he intends to cut down the number of working royals and curtail expenses as he seeks to ensure the British monarchy better portrays a modern country, The Associated Press report stated.
