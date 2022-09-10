Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth II's death
This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.
Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.
This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.
Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Hopper said.
-
King Charles III: New ruler gets out of limo & greets people outside Buckingham
In his first address to nation as a monarch, King Charles III vowed “lifelong service” to Britain and the Commonwealth nations. Even so, historian and author Ed Owens told the The Associated Press that it is unlikely Charles will suddenly cease to talk about climate change and the environment - matters that have greater consensus about urgent need for action.
-
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, who are the world's longest-reigning monarchs?
In Europe, a new longest-serving monarch has emerged following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The 82-year-old Denmark's Queen Margrethe II - who is also the late Queen's third cousin - now holds the title.
-
King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’: ‘God grants me…’
Britain's King Charles III on Friday pledged to give “lifelong service” to the people of the United Kingdom and his other realms in a solemn address to the nation a day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch also praised his "darling wife" Camilla, now Queen Consort, and his eldest son and heir William and his daughter-in-law Kate, on whom he bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.
-
King Charles' message to Harry, Meghan as they 'build their lives overseas...'
In his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, King Charles III on Friday expressed his love for son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said. As England mourned the death of King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II remembered his mother and her promise of life long service to her people.
-
King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held. Follow all live updates here Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics