In Photos: Queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state ends

As UK mourned the demise of its longest-reigning monarch, for some the only monarch they have known all of their lives, huge queues were seen along the banks of the River Thames, where people waited to pay their respects to the Queen lying-in-state at the Westminster Hall.

People camp out in front of Palace of Westminster on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.(AP)

As the queue reached full capacity, it was closed to new entrants, BBC reported, adding that at its longest, the wait time to pay tribute to the Queen was more than 24 hours while the queue's maximum length was 10 miles.

People queue outside the Houses of Parliament to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)

People were warned they would need to stand for many hours with little opportunity to sit down, as the queue is constantly moving.

A street vendor sells Union Jack flags to well-wishers on Westminster Bridge in London.(AFP)

UK government tracker informed that the queue was finally closed late on Monday morning ahead of the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s is lying-in-state at the Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary grounds, since Wednesday this week as people filed past her coffin to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON