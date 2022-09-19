Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend

King Charles III along with the Queen Consort Camilla will be present at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday. Charles’ siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as their spouses will also be present at the funeral. All eight of the monarch's grandchildren Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn will also pay their respects to the Queen. Queen’s four living cousins – the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra – are also sure to attend. The Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret’s two children might also be seen at the funeral: Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

Members of other royal families

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have accepted an invitation to the Queen’s funeral. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco will also be present at the Queen’s funeral.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who is now the longest reigning queen in Europe, will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. King Harald V of Norway, the second cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, is also set to attend the funeral.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium will attend the Queen’s state funeral. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, third cousin to the late British monarch, and his wife are set to attend the funeral.

Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix will attend the funeral. Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa will attend the Queen’s state funeral.

World leaders

US President Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, French President Emmanuel Macron,Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen are set to attend the Queen’s funeral.

China's Vice President Wang Qishan will also attend the funeral.

Leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend. These include: President of India Droupadi Murmu, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Countries not invited

Countries which have not been invited to the Queen's funeral include Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and Venezuela.

Additionally, North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua's ambassadorial representatives were only sent invites.

